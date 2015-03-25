Medics Face Sack for Taping Removal of Canister From Man's Buttocks

Medical staff from the Philippines may be fired for allegedly taping the removal of a perfume canister from a man's anus and then posting it on YouTube, it is reported by Reuters.

The video showed medics pointing cell phones at the man during the operation.

"We have to investigate first to determine the facts. If true, the staff concerned should of course be made answerable to (the) full extent for violating the patient's right to privacy and confidentiality," Health Undersecretary Alexander Padilla told Reuters.

The clip has been removed from YouTube and Padilla said the staff also risk having their licenses revoked.

Click here to read more on this story from Reuters.

Click here to comment on this story.