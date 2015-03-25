Massachusetts Police Search for Pantless Man Who Approached Young Girls

Police in Brookline, Mass., are looking for a man who approached two young girls in his car asking for directions without any pants, MyFoxBoston.com reported.

The man was driving near Brookline's Lincoln School as the students were walking home shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Web site.

The girls reportedly noticed the man was wearing no pants, and they notified authorities. He was asking for directions to a street that does not exist, MyFoxBoston.com reported.

“I though it was pretty weird,” Scott Kinlay, whose daughter attends the school, told MyFoxBoston.com.

Kinlay and other parents with children at the school were informed of the incident by police, who wrote a letter.

“Stories can get around and sometimes facts can get a little distorted. By sending the facts home, everybody gets the right story,” Lt. Philip Harrington, with the Brookline Police, told MyFoxBoston.com.

The driver is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with curly brown hair, the site reported.

Anyone with information should call Brookline police at 617-730-2222.

