Massachusetts Mom Wants 'The Lovely Bones' Removed From Daughters' School Library

A Massachusetts parent wants the popular novel "The Lovely Bones," narrated by a 14-year-old girl who was raped and murdered by a neighbor, pulled from her daughters' middle-school library shelves, according to The Boston Globe.

The best-selling book by Alice Sebold has been commonplace in local libraries. Plans for a film are forthcoming.

But Diane Thompson, whose two daughters attend John W. McDevitt Middle School, believes the novel is too graphic and is fighting to get it stripped from library shelves after filing a formal complaint in January, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.

"I read it cover to cover," Thompson told the Globe. "They say this book is about healing and hope, which it's not. The guy committing the crime doesn't get punished. The mom runs away from her family."

An advisory committee voted 5 to 1 to keep the book in the middle-school library, but agreed to move it to the faculty section and mandate that students get permission from a school librarian before getting access, the paper reported.

Thompson says that isn't enough and is trying to mobilize other parents from the Waltham School Committee to join her fight to remove the novel.

