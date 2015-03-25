Massachusetts Man Faces 5 Years in Prison for $10,000 Stamp-Stealing Scheme

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in a scheme to steal more than $10,000 in Postal Service property, mostly stamps, from Post Offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Concord says 48-year-old Leon Rahaim of Framingham pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with four others to steal the property in late 2006 from Post Offices in Salem and Woburn, Massachusetts.

He is to be sentenced in September and faces up to five years in prison and a quarter of a million dollar fine.