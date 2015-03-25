Martina McBride Has Baby Girl

Country singer Martina McBride (search) and her husband, John, have a new addition to the family.

Ava Rose Kathleen McBride was born at 2:25 p.m. Monday, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces, according to McBride's publicist, Kathy Best.

Both Ava and the 38-year-old McBride were doing well, according to the singer's Web site.

The McBrides have two other children, daughters Delaney, 10, and Emma, 7.

McBride's hits include "My Baby Loves Me," "Concrete Angel," "Independence Day," "In My Daughter's Eyes," and "This One's For the Girls."