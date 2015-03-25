Marine Jet Crashes in North Carolina; Pilot Ejects Safely

The Marine Corps says one of its fighter jets has crashed during a training mission in coastal North Carolina. But the corps says the pilot ejected safely and is fine.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force says the AV-8B Harrier crashed at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the aircraft lost engine power.

The Marines say the pilot ejected safely and was taken back to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The aircraft was part of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

A Marine spokeswoman says the pilot was checked at the base clinic and released.