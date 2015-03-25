March 10: Topics and Guests

Weekdays at 1 p.m. ET

The actor Bruce Willis (search) talks with Linda about his latest role playing a police officer negotiating a standoff in the movie "Hostage."

Plus, a possible break in the investigation of the murders of a federal judge in Chicago. Correspondent Steve Brown has the details.

And more drama in the Michael Jackson trial (search), we'll have the latest.

And President Clinton (search) is back in the hospital undergoing surgery today to correct a problem from his heart bypass. For details of the surgery, we’ll talk with Dr. Virginia Litle, a cardio thoracic surgeon for Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

Are kids today being damaged by watching too much TV? A new study has just come out with some disturbing revelations about kids, computers and television. We'll have the details.

Barry Bonds (search) may have dodged the bullet, but several other Major League Baseball players are now being summoned to testify before Congress about using steroids. FOX News’ sports expert Brian Kilmeade joins “DaySide” to name names.

