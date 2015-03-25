Manhunt for Father Suspected of Killing Teen Girls

Police continued searching for a man suspected of shooting his two teenage daughters, including one who called 911 about an hour before officers found them dead in his taxi, police said.

Yaser Abdel Said, 50, of the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, is accused of shooting Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, in his taxi Tuesday night and abandoning it in a parking lot, leaving them to die.

Police have not released a motive for the shootings, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in its online edition Wednesday.

Click here for more from MyFoxDFW.com.

One of the teens called 911 on a cell phone about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and said she was shot, but she couldn't tell police where she was, Irving police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area, which turned out to be about half a mile from the taxi, but didn't find anyone, The Dallas Morning News reported in its online edition Wednesday. Police found the taxi with the bodies inside an hour later after a witness called and reported a suspicious vehicle in a hotel parking lot, said David Tull, an Irving police spokesman.

Police described Yaser Abdel Said as about 6-foot-2, weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck shirt or sweater, a brown coat and tan pants. He is believed to be armed with a handgun, police said.