Man with Gun Arrested Outside U.S. Consulate in Saudi Arabia

A man standing with a gun outside the U.S. Consulate in Dhahran (search), eastern Saudi Arabia, was arrested Monday and is being questioned, U.S. officials said.

The man was seen outside the consulate at 6 a.m., an official said. After Saudi police arrested the man, the consulate was closed until further notice.

"No one was injured, nor was anyone threatened," U.S. diplomats said in a message posted on the Web site of the U.S. Consulate in Jiddah. "Security remained intact. The incident is currently under investigation."

The arrest came a week after attackers shot their way into three housing compounds in synchronized strikes in the Saudi capital, Riyadh (search), and then set off multiple suicide car bombs, killing 34 people, including nine alleged bombers.

Following the bombing, the U.S. State Department ordered nonessential U.S. diplomats and family members out of Saudi Arabia and recommended that private U.S. citizens consider departing and that Americans defer nonessential travel there.

In 1996, a truck bombing killed 19 Americans at the Khobar Towers (search) barracks in Dhahran, 300 miles east of Riyadh.