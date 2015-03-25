Man Uses Live Cannonball as Toy

Things most guys can have around the house: baseballs, basketballs, footballs, softballs.

Things guys most definitely shouldn't have around the house: cannonballs.

A collector in McKinney, Texas, kept an antique cannonball that he'd bought from the trunk of a man's car at a gun show in his apartment as a decoration, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Responding to an anonymous tip, police seized the man's 45-pound, cast-iron cannonball on Monday and the weapons collector allowed officials to detonate it in a field close by behind McKinney High School.

"It was a live cannonball," Plano police Detective Bryan Wood, a member of the bomb squad, told The Morning News. "This thing was designed to maim and kill people in battle. The whole idea of this thing was you put a fuse in it, shoot it out over troops ... to rain Minié balls over them."

Police did not name the collector because of an ongoing probe.

The cannonball had black powder and small lead projectiles, or Minié balls, inside, police said.

"It's fine if you want to collect old memorabilia. But be very careful when collecting munitions. Don't buy them out of the trunks of people's cars," Detective Wood told The Morning News. "This was a Civil War-era live round. The mere pressure of it hitting the ground would have detonated it."

An officer wearing a full bomb-squad suit brought the cannonball outside the apartment and across the street to the field. Police had dumped sand in the spot, dug a depression in it and buried the ball to muffle the blast, but the explosion still rattled the neighborhood.

"I think the guy was a little ignorant about it. Otherwise, he wouldn't have bought it, I'm sure," the man's neighbor, Ellen Bristow, told The Morning News.

Another neighbor told the paper she didn't care if the collector kept live munitions in his apartment — as long as they were properly stored.

"As long as he was treating it with the proper precaution and storage, and there was no danger to him or others, then I don't have a problem with it," Patrice Simmons said.

— Thanks to Out There reader Christopher W.

Canned for Being Naked at the Wheel

Drivin' that train, naked as sin, Casey Jones you better watch your speed.

A train driver in England has been fired for stripping while at the controls of an express train, according to Sky News.

The driver allegedly used his cell phone to photograph himself nude while cruising at 125 mph from Sheffield to London.

Investigators say bosses at Midland Main Line were alerted by another employee the driver sent the nude photo to.

"The driver was suspended straight away while we held a full investigation," a Midland Main Line spokeswoman told Sky News. "The driver has now been dismissed. Safety is, and always will be, our main priority."

According to The Sun, the incident is part of an epidemic in Britain of drivers stripping just before passing other trains to flash each other as they go by.

Sometimes, You Just Have to Let Go

Rescuers had to free a student in Ukraine Wednesday after he lost a cell phone down a toilet and got his arm stuck trying to fish it out, according to the Interfax news agency.

The Lebanese national studying at Odessa's State Academy of Refrigeration was stuck for two hours before finally getting free of the porcelain princess, local police officials told Interfax.

The man received medical attention after resolving his stinky situation.

— Thanks to Out There reader Greg M.

Don't Do It Deer, You Have So Much to Live for!

RANSON, W.Va. (AP) — Either they misjudged the distance or they couldn't take the traffic.

For reasons that mystify authorities, five deer that made their way to the top of a five-story parking garage leaped to their deaths Sunday.

Police Cpl. Steve Cox found the does' bodies on a service road for the Charles Town Races & Slots next to a security van they narrowly missed.

"They took the plunge," he said. "It was just absolutely weird."

A woman called police when she saw the deer falling. Cox said he found scratches and animal hair on the fifth floor, indicating they had been there.

It's unclear how the deer got into the garage. Cox said they may have gotten spooked by cars after getting trapped.

Or they could have been fooled by trees visible from the top of the garage, mistakenly thinking they were close to home, he said.

The carcasses were given to passers-by for butchering.

— Thanks to Out There reader Beth M.

This Guy Was Desperate to Get Back in the Pokey

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — It was only a small taste of freedom.

David Mulligan, 21, of Sitka, served 25 days in jail for drunken driving, and was released at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say he stole a van three minutes later.

Police said a man who lives a block from the Lemon Creek Correctional Center had left his 1997 Dodge van running to warm up when he went inside the house. It was gone when he came out.

Two hours later, the owner called police on a cell phone, saying he was following the van in traffic.

Police said they found Mulligan alone in the van.

He now faces up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted of felony vehicle theft.

— Thanks to Out There readers Susan A. and Garry Y.

You Might Say It Wasn't Easy Money

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A $25,000 lottery ticket was easy money for Mike Sargent — until he lost it.

Then it meant days of searching fields and ditches — even sifting through a trash bin — before help arrived from an unexpected source.

Sargent scratched off the winning Wheel of Fortune ticket Nov. 15 at a convenience-store counter in his hometown of Alvarado, about 25 miles south of Fort Worth. He signed the ticket and filled in his name and address as he called his wife and said he was bringing her the best Christmas present ever.

By the time he got home, however, the ticket was gone.

"I was thinking that God just took it out of my hand," Sargent said.

He and a friend from church spent the rest of the night searching the fields along U.S. Highway 67. He even called 911 and asked firefighters to shine lights on the search area. (They declined.)

Later, friends combed the fields and roadside ditches while Sargent and his neighbor sifted through all the garbage in the convenience store's trash bin. Sargent posted signs all over town and even called a radio station offering a $2,000 reward.

Finally, five days after he lost the ticket, Sargent got a call from Gerardo Ruiz, a water meter reader from Midlothian who found it while working five houses down from the store.

Ruiz hadn't seen the signs or heard Sargent on the radio. And his first thought wasn't going to give the ticket back.

"I went home and I showed my wife and I said, 'Look, Jesus gave us a $25,000 ticket,'" Ruiz recalled. "She said, 'Well you better call that guy, maybe you can get a reward, because God is going to punish you if you don't return it.'"

Sargent gave Ruiz $2,500 and immediately wrote a $1,750 check to his own church, but he's had to wait a little longer for his payoff.

His signature had been partially scratched off the ticket — Ruiz speculates it happened when he stepped on it — so Texas Lottery officials have been conducting forensic test to ensure Sargent's win is legitimate.

Sargent is hoping he gets the money in time for Christmas, but he and his wife, who founded a prison ministry, aren't going to buy each other extravagant gifts. Instead, they plan to help a prisoner get a paralegal certificate and use the rest to pay off their card debt.

And Sargent is taking his lost-and-found saga as a sign to stop playing the lottery.

"I think God was telling me ... that I need to be dependent on Him and not on lotteries and jobs and anything else," he said.

— Thanks to Out There reader Beth M.

Compiled by FOXNews.com's Andrew Hard.

Got a good "Out There" story in your hometown? We'd like to know about it. Send an e-mail with a Web link (we need to authenticate these things) to outthere@foxnews.com.