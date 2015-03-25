Man Sentenced for Posing as Mentally Retarded Person, Groping Nurses

A man accused of fondling home health care nurses while posing as a mentally retarded person who needed diapers changed has been sentenced to a year on home confinement.

William Mucklow, 40, of Charleston was sentenced Tuesday by Kanawha County Magistrate Warren McGinnis after pleading guilty to two counts of battery, a magistrate clerk said. Two fraud charges were dismissed.

Mucklow was also ordered to pay court costs and to pay one victim more than $400 in restitution.

Mucklow, posing as his mother, responded to ads for home health care workers and hired two nurses, telling them a man with the mind of a 2- or 3-year-old needed care, according to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court in 2004.

Police said Mucklow then posed as a mentally retarded person.

The nurses, who worked separately in February and March of 2004, said Mucklow grabbed their breasts while they cared for him.