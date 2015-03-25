Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Man Sentenced for Posing as Mentally Retarded Person, Groping Nurses

By | Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A man accused of fondling home health care nurses while posing as a mentally retarded person who needed diapers changed has been sentenced to a year on home confinement.

William Mucklow, 40, of Charleston was sentenced Tuesday by Kanawha County Magistrate Warren McGinnis after pleading guilty to two counts of battery, a magistrate clerk said. Two fraud charges were dismissed.

Mucklow was also ordered to pay court costs and to pay one victim more than $400 in restitution.

Mucklow, posing as his mother, responded to ads for home health care workers and hired two nurses, telling them a man with the mind of a 2- or 3-year-old needed care, according to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court in 2004.

Police said Mucklow then posed as a mentally retarded person.

The nurses, who worked separately in February and March of 2004, said Mucklow grabbed their breasts while they cared for him.