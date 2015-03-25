Man Reportedly Beats 7-Year-Old Boy for Wearing Pink Nail Polish

A Florida man who was arrested Saturday for beating a 7-year-old boy with a belt because he wore pink nail polish has been released on bail from the Orange County Jail, according to Orlando's Local 6 station.

The boy’s mother discovered the bruises on her son's body while giving him a bath.

Investigators looking into the matter said the child appeared to have been beaten on his rear, arms, legs, and also temples, Local 6 reports.

Twenty-five-year-old Aundre Jermaine Hill was arrested shortly after the bruised boy's mother called 911.

No word has been released yet as to whether charges have been placed.