Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Internet Porn Model

A 26-year-old suspect in the killing of a Kansas college student who led a secret life as an Internet porn model has pleaded not guilty.

Israel Mireles entered the plea Tuesday evening after a daylong preliminary hearing in Butler County District Court.

Evidence presented by prosecutors included testimony from friends and witnesses who said they saw 18-year-old Emily Sander leave a southeast Kansas bar with the suspect the night of Nov. 23, 2007. Her body was found six days later, about 50 miles away.

Judge David Ricke ruled there was enough evidence to try Mireles, who was extradited from Mexico in June, on charges of capital murder, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 2.