Man Pleads Not Guilty in Aniston Burglary

A 48-year-old homeless man who allegedly broke into Jennifer Aniston's (search) Malibu home pleaded not guilty Monday to a burglary charge, officials said.

David Hesterbey (search) faces first-degree burglary and petty theft charges, officials with the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement. He is being held on $70,000 bail.

Hesterbey allegedly vaulted a 9-foot fence last week and entered the actress' rented house on the Pacific Coast Highway, prosecutors said. Aniston's employees told authorities that Hesterbey said he was "looking for Jennifer," authorities said.

When an employee confronted Hesterbey, he became startled and fled the house, jumping a fence and running toward the beach, sheriff's officials said.

He was arrested later that day by sheriff's deputies who found him walking along the beach near Aniston's home. The actress was not at home at the time.

Hesterbey has a prior burglary conviction in Santa Barbara County, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Hesterbey could not be located for comment. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 7.

In a related development, the court issued a temporary restraining order Friday against Hesterbey after Aniston filed a petition against him. The order bars him from contacting the actress and he also must stay away from her home, workplace or vehicle.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order was set for Sept. 14.