Man Admits Involvement in Slaying of Journalists

A man has confessed to involvement in the execution-style roadside killings of four international journalists in November, an Afghan official said Saturday.

The man, who was not identified, was still being questioned, said an aide to Interior Minister Younous Qanooni. The aide, Faraidoon, who uses only one name, had no detail on the man's precise role in the killings.

The man agreed to lead authorities to the area where the killings had occurred and show them some belongings of the slain journalists, Faraidoon said. It was believed he could identify others involved in the attack.

The four journalists were shot at close range on Nov. 19 after gunmen stopped their car on a notoriously dangerous stretch of road that runs from the eastern city of Jalalabad to the capital, Kabul. They were traveling in a convoy, but had become separated from the others by a few minutes' driving time.

They were Reuters photographer Aziz Haidari, a native of Afghanistan who had been living in Pakistan; Harry Burton, an Australian cameraman for Reuters TV; Maria Grazia Cutuli, a journalist for the Italian daily Corriere della Sera; and Julio Fuentes, a journalist for the Spanish daily El Mundo.

A driver and translator traveling with the four said they were forced from their vehicle, marched up a hillside, and shot at close range with automatic weapons when they refused to go away into the hills with the gunmen.