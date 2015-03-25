'Lost' Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Arrested in Hawaii

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje of the hit TV series "Lost" was arrested on a traffic violation in Waikiki this weekend, police said.

The 39-year-old actor, who plays Mr. Eko on the ABC drama, was arrested early Saturday for disobeying a police officer and driving without a license. He posted $500 bail and was released after spending a little more than six hours in jail, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in district court Sept. 26.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who plays a former African drug lord who has taken on the identity of a priest, is the third cast member of "Lost" to be arrested for traffic violations in Hawaii, where the series is shot.

In December 2005, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Watros were arrested for drunken driving. They were arrested in separate cars within 15 minutes of each other. Both pleaded guilty.

Watros, 38, had her license suspended for 90 days, paid a $312 fine and was ordered to undergo alcohol assessment and counseling.

Rodriguez, who had a previous drunken-driving conviction in Los Angeles and two speeding tickets in Honolulu, was sentenced to five days in jail and $357 in fines.

The 28-year-old actress also spent a day in jail in California after her probation was revoked.