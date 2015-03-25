Lindsay Lohan 'Happy' in Rehab, Mom Says

Lindsay Lohan is doing "great" in rehab, her mother said.

"She's amazing. She's great and she's happy," Dina Lohan told People magazine in a story posted on its Web site Saturday.

"She's in a really good space right now," she said at the Child magazine fall 2007 fashion show in New York City on Friday.

Lohan, 20, checked into the posh Wonderland Center in Los Angeles last month. Her publicist confirmed in December that Lohan was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Last July, Lohan was treated for several hours at a Los Angeles area hospital for overheating and dehydration on the set of "Georgia Rule."

Lohan's screen credits include "Mean Girls," "Bobby," "A Prairie Home Companion" and "Freaky Friday."