Lindsay Lohan Admits Attending Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

Lindsay Lohan says she's been going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for a year, but hasn't talked about it because "it's no one's business."

"I just left an AA meeting," the 20-year-old actress tells People magazine in a story posted Tuesday on its Web site.

"I haven't had a drink in seven days. Or anything," she says. "I'm not even legal to, so why would I? I don't drink when I go to clubs. I drink with my friends at home, but there's no need to. I feel better not drinking. It's more fun. I have Red Bull."

"I've been going to AA for a year by the way," Lohan adds. When asked why didn't she say so until recently, she replies: "Well it's no one's business. That's why it's anonymous!"

Her publicist, Leslie Sloane Zelnik, didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The New York Post first reported sightings of Lohan at an AA meeting two weeks ago, and Zelnik later confirmed to the AP that Lohan had been attending meetings.

"I was off from work, I was getting ready to start a film, and I was like going out just to get it out of my system," Lohan tells People. "I was going out too much and I knew that, and I have more to live for than that."

Lohan would like to make headlines for her movie roles, which include "Freaky Friday," "Herbie Fully Loaded," "A Prairie Home Companion" and "Bobby."

"I was like, 'I don't want to be written about at these clubs with these people,'" she says. "I work, I act, I have a living. That's what I do every day. I work every single day."