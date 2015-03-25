Lawyer: 'Clark Rockefeller' Faces Possible Deportation

A lawyer for the man who calls himself Clark Rockefeller says the German native could face deportation.

Jeffrey Denner, the attorney for the man authorities say is really Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, told the Boston Globe Friday that federal immigration officials have filed legal papers seeking to turn him over for possible deportation if he is convicted of kidnapping. Removal would take place after any possible sentence.

Prosecutors are considering a prison term of four-and-a-half to five years if Gerhartsreiter agrees to plead guilty to kidnapping his 7-year-old daughter.

Under a proposal discussed by lawyers, Gerhartsreiter would also plead guilty to assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and giving a false name to police.

