L.A. Woman Drops Suit Against Snoop Dogg

A makeup artist dropped a lawsuit alleging she was drugged and raped by rapper Snoop Dogg (search) and several of his associates after a taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (search) two years ago.

The woman's attorney filed a request last Wednesday to dismiss the suit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. No criminal charges were ever brought.

Snoop Dogg's attorney also asked that a suit he filed against the accuser be dismissed, said the rapper's publicist, Meredith O'Sullivan.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, paid "absolutely no money in the settlement," O'Sullivan said Tuesday.

In a statement, Snoop Dogg's accuser said "the matter has been resolved amicably."

The woman had applied Snoop Dogg's makeup before four shows, according to her lawsuit. She said she was drugged with spiked champagne after the rapper's final appearance.

Snoop Dogg's lawsuit alleged that the woman had been trying to extort $5 million in exchange for keeping silent. He sought punitive damages and to bar her from future threats.