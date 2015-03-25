Kitty Porn: Man Says Cat Made Him Look at Child Pornography

Authorities say a Martin County, Florida, man accused of downloading child pornography blamed the crime on his cat.

According to a sheriff's report, Jensen Beach resident Keith Griffin told investigators that pornographic images downloaded when his cat jumped on his computer keyboard while he was downloading music.

Griffin is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on $250,000 bond in the Martin County jail. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Sheriff's officials say a family friend is now caring for the cat.