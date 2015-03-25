Kimora Lee Simmons Gets 6 Months Probation

Fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons (search) has agreed to serve six months of probation stemming from a July 2004 incident in which police say she drove erratically and ignored a police car's flashing lights and wailing siren for several miles.

Simmons, the wife of hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons (search), had also faced drug possession charges after officers found a small amount of marijuana in her car.

Bergen County prosecutors agreed to admit the former model into the county's pre-trial intervention program for non-violent first offenders. She pleaded guilty Tuesday in Superior Court to careless driving. If she successfully completes the program, all the charges will be dropped.

"This is certainly an aberration, a one-time mistake of judgment," Assistant Prosecutor Wayne Mello said. "It's precisely the circumstance that pre-trial intervention was created for."

Her lawyer, Brian Neary, called the case "an unfortunate incident."

"Kimora and her family are stellar citizens of Saddle River," he said. "They are glad this is behind them."

Simmons, a mother of two and creator of the Baby Phat (search) clothing line, earlier this year signed a two-book deal with Regan Books (search) that includes a children's book and a how-to lifestyle guide.