Kerry to Air TV Ads in New Hampshire

Democrat John Kerry (search) released an up-to-date ad for New Hampshire television Thursday in which the presidential candidate assails President Bush's economic policies.

The 30-second commercial shows the Massachusetts senator at a Derry, N.H., diner, where he met with unemployed workers Wednesday, and at the Boston rally that capped his four-state, two-day tour to officially get his campaign under way.

"This afternoon, I was in New Hampshire, meeting with people who are hurting. Three-point-one million jobs have been lost," Kerry says. "The one person in the United States of America who deserves to be laid off is George W. Bush."

The ad will begin airing Thursday in New Hampshire and on Boston-based stations that reach southern New Hampshire. Campaign officials said the brief two-state ad buy will cost about $170,000.

Kerry, one of nine Democrats seeking the nomination, was an early front-runner in New Hampshire, where the primary is tentatively set for Jan. 27. But the latest state poll shows him 21 points behind former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean.

Dean was the first candidate to launch television commercials in New Hampshire, followed by Sen. John Edwards (search) of North Carolina and Rep. Dick Gephardt (search) of Missouri.

Kerry began airing similar ads in Iowa on Wednesday.