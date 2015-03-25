Kerry Asks Vernon Jordan to Lead Debate Talks

Washington powerbroker Vernon Jordan (search) will be the lead negotiator for Democrat John Kerry (search) on the presidential debates.

Jordan, a lawyer, lobbyist and former aide to President Clinton, will represent the Kerry campaign in negotiations with the Bush-Cheney campaign on the terms of this fall's three presidential debates.

In a statement released Monday by Kerry's campaign, Jordan said he was honored to join the team and looked forward to the debates "where the American people will see the clear choice facing them in November between more of the failed Bush record and John Kerry's optimistic plan to build a stronger America."

The first debate is Sept. 30 at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.