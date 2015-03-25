Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Kerry Asks Vernon Jordan to Lead Debate Talks

By | Associated Press

Washington powerbroker Vernon Jordan (search) will be the lead negotiator for Democrat John Kerry (search) on the presidential debates.

Jordan, a lawyer, lobbyist and former aide to President Clinton, will represent the Kerry campaign in negotiations with the Bush-Cheney campaign on the terms of this fall's three presidential debates.

In a statement released Monday by Kerry's campaign, Jordan said he was honored to join the team and looked forward to the debates "where the American people will see the clear choice facing them in November between more of the failed Bush record and John Kerry's optimistic plan to build a stronger America."

The first debate is Sept. 30 at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.