Jury Debates Hamlet's Fate

A jury on Thursday deadlocked over whether William Shakespeare’s Hamlet was insane when he stabbed to death Polonius, The Washington Post reported.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy presided over the mock trial at the Kennedy Center as a jury applied modern legal and psychological standards in coming to a 6-6 tie over the character's mental health.

Kennedy and the Shakespeare Theatre Company concocted "The Trial of Hamlet," whose jury included lawyers and psychiatrists.