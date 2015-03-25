Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Judge Reschedules Kelsey Smith Murder Trial After Date Fell on Abduction Anniversary

Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. – A judge has set a new trial date for the man charged with capital murder in the death of 18-year-old Kelsey Smith of Overland Park, Kansas.

Edwin Hall on Tuesday was scheduled to go on trial Sept. 16.

Johnson County District Judge Peter Ruddick last month granted a defense motion to delay Hall's trial, which had been set for June 2, the first anniversary of Smith's abduction.

The 27-year-old Hall is accused of kidnapping Smith from the Target parking lot in Overland Park and raping and strangling her. Smith

s body was found June 6 in a wooded area near Longview Lake in Jackson County, Mo.

In delaying the trial last month, Ruddick apologized to the Smith family for selecting the June 2 date. At the time, Ruddick said he didn't realize that the date was the anniversary of the girl's disappearance.