Judge Refuses to Lower $3M Bail for Teen Charged With Killing Tonga Royals

A judge has refused to lower the $3 million bond set for a teenager charged with killing two members of Tonga's royal family in a car crash.

San Mateo Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles denied a request Thursday to lower Edith Delgado's bond to $100,000, despite testimony by nine friends and family members that the 18-year-old was neither a flight risk nor a threat to public safety.

Delgado faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Prince Tu'ipelehake, his wife, Princess Kaimana, and the couple's driver, Vinisia Hefa.

CountryWatch: Tonga

Authorities said Delgado was racing her Ford Mustang with another vehicle at more than 100 miles per hour on Highway 101 in Menlo Park when she clipped a sport utility vehicle carrying the royal pair on the night of July 5. Their car rolled several times.

The prince and princess had traveled to San Francisco to discuss political reforms in the South Pacific island nation with Tongan communities in the Bay Area and other parts of the U.S., according to the Tongan government.

Click here for FOXNews.com's Crime Center.

Deputy District Attorney Aaron Fitzgerald argued that the crime justified the high bail.

"Highway 101 is not a video game and it's not a racetrack," Fitzgerald told the court.

Delgado, who was not injured in the crash, broke down sobbing next to her attorney after Foiles issued his decision.