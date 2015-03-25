Judge Denies Motion From Media in R. Kelly Child Porn Trial

A judge has denied a motion from news organizations seeking immediate access to sealed court records and transcripts in the R. Kelly child pornography trial.

Judge Vincent Gaughan also refused to lift a gag order forbidding attorneys to talk about the case.

The judge says he's not trying to inhibit the press. But he says the time isn't right to release the information and keeping it secret is the only way to guarantee a fair trial.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges he videotaped himself having sex with an underage girl.

Jury selection in the R&B singer's trial finished this week. Opening arguments begin Tuesday.