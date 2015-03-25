Jenna 'Offers' Bush Family Ranch for Ellen DeGeneres' Wedding

President Bush's newly married daughter, Jenna Hager, seemed to offer her family's Texas ranch to Ellen DeGeneres as a wedding location for DeGeneres to marry her longtime girlfriend, Portia de Rossi, according to a report by People magazine.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" taped Thursday and expected to air next Wednesday, Hager showed off photo of her wedding.

DeGeneres, who earlier this week sparred with Republican John McCain on same-sex couples and marriage, reportedly said: "So, the ranch was a great place to get married – it looked like nobody could fly over and get pictures or bother you, really."

Hager agreed.

"So, can we borrow it for our wedding," DeGeneres asked. "Can we get the ranch?"

With her mother, Laura Bush, sitting by her side, Hager played along and said, "Sure."

DeGeneres recently announced she intended to marry de Rossi in California after the state's top court ruled last week against California's ban on gay marriage. Opponents of the ruling have asked for a delay until voters can have their say in November.

