Jen on Angelina: What She Did Was 'Very Uncool'

After years of silence, Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her thoughts toward nemesis Angelina Jolie, the U.K.’s Daily Mail is reporting.

In the upcoming issue of Vogue magazine, the former “Friends” star — and perhaps most famously scorned woman in Hollywood— says that “what Angelina did was very uncool,” the Mail said.

According to the Mail, sources close to Aniston say that the comments are a breakthrough for the star, nearly four years after the demise of her marriage to Brad Pitt at the hands of Jolie.

“The interview shows that Jennifer is no longer afraid of Angelina,” a source reportedly told the Mail. “It’s hugely significant.”

Jolie recently opened up about her relationship with Pitt, claiming that the two fell in love on the 2004 set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” At the time, Aniston and Pitt were still married.

Aniston reportedly dons a number of sensual bathing suits on the beaches of Malibu, California that show off her incredibly toned figure, the Mail said.

“This thoroughly re-establishes her credibility as a sex symbol,” the Mail quoted the source as saying. “She must have a lot on her mind, because she lets go on everything.

