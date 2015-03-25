Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Japanese Newspaper to Compensate Foreigner Over Al Qaeda Slur

By | Fox News

A Japanese newspaper has been ordered to pay 3.3 million yen, or about $30,000, to a foreigner who they implied had links to Al Qaeda, the Mainichi Daily News reported.

The day after Islam Mohamed Himu, 37, was arrested for forgery, The Sankei newspaper ran a front page story about him with a headline that implied he was linked to a terrorist organization, the Mainichi Daily News reported.

Click here to view the full report from the Mainichi Daily News.

The court ruled it was inappropriate to publish his name. Himu is a company president in Toda, Saitama, Japan.