Japanese Newspaper to Compensate Foreigner Over Al Qaeda Slur

A Japanese newspaper has been ordered to pay 3.3 million yen, or about $30,000, to a foreigner who they implied had links to Al Qaeda, the Mainichi Daily News reported.

The day after Islam Mohamed Himu, 37, was arrested for forgery, The Sankei newspaper ran a front page story about him with a headline that implied he was linked to a terrorist organization, the Mainichi Daily News reported.

The court ruled it was inappropriate to publish his name. Himu is a company president in Toda, Saitama, Japan.