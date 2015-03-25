Jamie Foxx and Stylist Resolve Lawsuit Over Fees

Jamie Foxx needs no help getting dressed for trial — the actor has apparently reached a settlement with a former stylist who sued him. Documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles show that attorneys for stylist Stacy Young and Foxx have reached an undisclosed agreement. Young helped Foxx primp for the 2006 BET Awards and a press junket for the film "Miami Vice."

Her lawsuit claimed that she was never paid for the work or her costs.

Foxx's attorneys denied the claims, saying Universal Studios, not Foxx, hired Young for the "Miami Vice" work.

Young's attorney says their camp is "pleased" about the settlement, but declined to offer details. Foxx's attorney did not respond to phone and e-mail messages left Thursday.