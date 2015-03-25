Jamaica Resort Sues Competitors for Swiping 100 Truckloads of Beach Sand

A developer is suing two Spanish-owned hotel groups for allegedly stealing nearly 100 truckloads of sand from a beachfront property in Jamaica.

Felicitas Limited has filed an $8 million lawsuit against RIU Hotels & Resorts and the Fiesta Hotel Group. Attorney Michael Hylton says forensic tests suggest sand at two Spanish-owned hotels is similar to that stolen in July. He says the theft paralyzed construction of a $105 million resort.

The Spanish ambassador to Jamaica, Jesus Silva, denied the accusations on Friday and said both companies have cooperated with police.

Government spokesman Darrel Vaz said charges likely will be filed in two weeks. He declined further comment.

A construction boom has led to illegal sand mining across the Caribbean.