Jacko's Anti-Semitic Remarks Could Hurt Child-Custody Battle

Michael Jackson's lawyer fears his client's past anti-Semitic remarks could be hurting the singer in his child-custody battle, a new report says.

Jacko has been fighting Jewish ex-wife Debbie Rowe over custody of kids Prince Michael, 8, and Paris, 7.

The celebrity news Web site www.tmz.com is reporting that Jackson family lawyer, Michael Abrams, wrote in secret court papers that The Gloved One's past anti-Semitic comments may work against him in his fight.

Rowe and Jackson agreed to air their case in front of a privately hired arbitrator, retired L.A. County Superior Court Judge Stephen Lachs.

Abrams, in previous court documents cited by the site, said, "Judge Lachs is Jewish, as am I. He has made me aware of this in the past and I understand Judge Lachs' concern about anti-Semitism."

In his song "They Don't Care About Us," Jackson says: "Jew me, sue me, everybody do me, kick me, kike me."