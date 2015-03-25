Jack White and Karen Elson to Have Baby

Jack White of the White Stripes is going to be a dad.

White's wife, model Karen Elson, is pregnant with the couple's first child, Elson's publicist confirmed to MTV News. The baby is reportedly due next spring.

An e-mail from The Associated Press to White's representative wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

White and Elson were wed in June in a ceremony conducted in a canoe on the Amazon River in Brazil. Though White and bandmate Meg White have claimed to be siblings, court records have suggested they were married for four years before divorcing in 2000.

White, 30, won a Grammy Award this year for best country collaboration with Loretta Lynn. He produced Lynn's 2004 album, "Van Lear Rose," which also won for best country album.