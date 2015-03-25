J. Lo Tells Interviewer She's Engaged to Ben Affleck

It's a go for J. Lo and Ben Affleck.

The singer-actress confirms rumors that she's engaged to the actor in an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer set to air Wednesday.

The couple, who have been photographed kissing everywhere over the past few months, were recently engaged in a "traditional, but also in a very spectacular way," Lopez says.

The couple met last winter while shooting the movie Gigli, in which Lopez plays a gangster sent to supervise a thug, played by Affleck, in a kidnapping.

She describes Affleck as "brilliantly smart," charming and affectionate.

"I just admire him in every way ...I respect him, I feel like he teaches me things," she says.

Also, "my mother loves Ben," she adds.

Lopez also says the two might seem an odd couple but have similar upbringings.

The interview was taped recently in Manhattan and Lopez's old Bronx neighborhood, according to an ABC statement.

Lopez didn't mention a wedding date, but the couple could tie the knot on Valentine's Day, according to friends and sources quoted in the Nov. 18 issue of People magazine.

Affleck, 30, has never been married. Lopez, 32, has had two previous marriages. She split from model-restaurateur Ojani Noa in 1998 after about a year and this summer ended a 10-month marriage to dancer Cris Judd. That divorce becomes final on Jan.. 26.

Lopez also has dated Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.