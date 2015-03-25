Israeli Police Storm Main Mosque in Jerusalem

Israeli police stormed the main mosque compound in the heart of Jerusalem and fired stun grenades Friday after Muslim worshippers threw rocks at Jews praying at the Western Wall below, police said.

About 50 police officers stormed the compound, the most contentious site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The officers later withdrew, Israel Radio said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Police said they acted after several dozen youths began throwing rocks at police officers at an entrance to the mosque compound and some rocks fell on Jewish worshippers below.

Islamic authorities calmed the crowd and moved them away from the area above the Western Wall. Muslim worshippers later began leaving the area.

The compound is revered by Muslims as the Haram as-Sharif, or Noble Sanctuary, and by Jews as the Temple Mount.

The Western Wall below the mosques is last remaining structure of the ancient Jewish Temple and is widely considered the most important site for Jewish worship.

The Haram as-Sharif above includes the Al Aqsa and Dome of the Rock mosques and is considered the third-holiest site of Islam.