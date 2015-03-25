Israeli Missiles Fired in Gaza

An Israeli helicopter fired two missiles in Gaza City (search) after nightfall Wednesday, one at a building in the Zeitoun (search) neighborhood, witnesses said, setting a fire.

Residents said the first missile's target was a car battery factory, in a building with two empty apartments. Rescue workers could not approach the structure because of burning chemicals and but said there were no casualties.

The target of the second missile strike was not immediately known.

The targeted building belongs to the family of Reem Raiyshi (search), who blew herself up at the Erez checkpoint between Israel and Gaza in January, killing four Israelis. She was the only female homicide bomber from Gaza.

The Israeli military had no comment.

Earlier Wednesday, however, Palestinian militants fired two mortar shells at the Jewish settlement of Neve Dekalim in the southern Gaza Strip, wounding one person, Israeli military sources said. Israel often launches harsh reprisals after attacks on its settlements.

In the past, Israeli helicopters have targeted metal workshops in the area. Israel charges that militant groups use them to manufacture weapons, including rockets.