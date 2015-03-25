Israeli Gunboat Fire Wounds 2 Gazans, Medic Says

A Palestinian medical official says an Israeli gunboat firing off the shores of Gaza City has wounded a man and a girl.

The Israeli military says it was firing to deter a Palestinian fishing vessel that had strayed off-limits.

Dr. Moaiya Hassanain says a shell fired by the boat hit a house in a beachside refugee camp. He says the two who were wounded were walking in the street.

Another shell landed about 100 yards away in an empty area near a U.N. aid distribution center.

Three gunboats were operating off Gaza City's coast Thursday.

Gunboats have been firing off Gaza's shore for several days despite a cease-fire that has ended a three-week Israeli offensive against Gaza rocket operations aimed at Israel.

