Israeli Gunboat Fire Wounds 2 Gazans, Medic Says
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – A Palestinian medical official says an Israeli gunboat firing off the shores of Gaza City has wounded a man and a girl.
The Israeli military says it was firing to deter a Palestinian fishing vessel that had strayed off-limits.
Dr. Moaiya Hassanain says a shell fired by the boat hit a house in a beachside refugee camp. He says the two who were wounded were walking in the street.
Another shell landed about 100 yards away in an empty area near a U.N. aid distribution center.
Three gunboats were operating off Gaza City's coast Thursday.
Gunboats have been firing off Gaza's shore for several days despite a cease-fire that has ended a three-week Israeli offensive against Gaza rocket operations aimed at Israel.