Israeli Air Strike Hits Gaza Hamas Premier Ismail Haniyeh's Empty Office

Israeli aircraft struck the empty office of Gaza's Hamas premier Ismail Haniyeh and nearby premises of his Interior Ministry Wednesday night, killing a baby and wounding more than 30 other people, Palestinians said.

Health officials said the 6-month-old baby was hit by shrapnel from the attack. His family lived near the Interior Ministry building in a Gaza neighborhood.

The airstrike came hours after rocket attacks from Gaza killed an Israeli student in the southern border town of Sderot.

Hamas security officials said missiles fired from helicopters hit the buildings, sited in downtown residential neighborhoods, wounding around 25 local residents and two Hamas security guards patrolling on the street. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.