Iran Warns of October 'Final Response' to Supporters of Israel

Iran pledged to deliver a "final reponse" to the U.S and other supporters of Israel during a religious ceremony next month, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported Thursday.

Iranian government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham said the message would be sent on Qods Day, held each year on the last Friday of Ramadan, and would arrive during a visit to the Palestinian territories by Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Click here to read IRNA report.

"The US loses all opportunities to cooperate with regional and other world states by trying to support a regime (the Zionist regime) which is now at its weakest political and social position," Elham said according to IRNA.

Qods Day falls on October 12 this year.