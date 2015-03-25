Iowa Man Arrested for Beating Another Man With Metal Plate

Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say attacked another man more than six months ago with a weighted metal plate.

Thirty-seven-year-old Scott Skahill was arrested earlier this week on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say that in early March police responded to a call at an apartment. When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old Arthur Petit bleeding from head wounds. They reported that blood clung to Petit's head, face and body and was spattered throughout the apartment.

Court documents say doctors found six lacerations on Petit's head requiring 39 stitches.

No other details were immediately available.