Investigators: Coroner's Office Did Not Leak Michael Jackson Information

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators have finished an inquiry into whether coroner's employees illegally leaked or sold private information related to the investigation of Michael Jackson's death.

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore said Friday no criminal violations occurred, though employees may have violated department policies.

Officials launched the probe after Jackson's death certificate was improperly viewed by at least a half-dozen employees who had no role in investigating the cause of his death.

Whitmore says investigators had done their due diligence and found no sign of employees illegally accessing or selling information.

A call to the coroner's office was not immediately returned.