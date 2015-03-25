Infant Skeleton Found in Deceased Pennsylvania Woman's Suitcase

An infant's skeleton was found in a suitcase by adult siblings cleaning out their elderly mother's house after she died, Pennsylvania police said.

The siblings did not recognize the suitcase as their mother's, but said clothes found inside belonged to her, Trooper Lisa Jobe said.

The suitcase was found under a bed Saturday. The woman, who lived about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township, died earlier this month. She was in her 80s and her surviving children are in their 40s and 50s.

Police did not immediately release the dead woman's name. They hope that a forensic pathologist can determine the infant's gender and how and when the child died.

The woman's husband died about three years ago, police said. The surviving children could not give police any information about the remains or how long they may have been under the bed.

