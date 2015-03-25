Indiana Teen Paralyzed in Shooting Dies

A 25-year-old man already charged in a shooting that left an 18-year-old paralyzed may face new charges now that the teen has died.

St. Joseph County authorities say Delvon Davidson died Tuesday. An autopsy was scheduled for the South Bend resident, who had been shot Oct. 27 while sitting in a car near a service station.

Luis Briones was arrested in Cass County after the shooting and is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Prosecutors will review the case against the 25-year-old Briones to determine if charges related to Davidson's death should be filed.