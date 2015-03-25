Illinois Gov.'s Office Subpoenaed

Gov. Rod Blagojevich's (search) office has received subpoenas from a grand jury investigating allegations that his chief fundraiser traded jobs for campaign contributions, a source close to the investigation said Monday.

The governor refused to say if he had been subpoenaed, insisting it would be illegal to discuss the matter while it is before a grand jury.

Subpoenas were also sent to Blagojevich's major fund-raisers, his political committees and some agency heads, seeking records related to hiring, contracts and appointments, the source told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The list of people receiving subpoenas included the governor's chief fund-raiser, Christopher Kelly, and a political committee of Chicago Alderman Richard Mell (search), Blagojevich's father-in-law, the source said.

Another source close to the governor's office confirmed that the office received a subpoena for documents such as e-mails and other correspondence related to hiring but said Blagojevich had not been asked to testify before a grand jury.

Blagojevich, speaking Monday at a news conference on education in Chicago, said it would be illegal to discuss whether he received a subpoena.

"As a former prosecutor, it's very clear that when there's a grand jury, you don't talk about any specifics of it, that it is a violation of the law," Blagojevich said. "We're going to cooperate, and we look forward to full vindication."

The investigation by Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Cook County State's Attorney Richard Devine was announced in January after Mell alleged that Kelly was trading jobs for contributions. He made the accusations following the governor's decision to shut down a landfill operated by a distant relative. Mell later retracted the allegations.

At the news conference, the governor was asked about the importance of the public knowing whether a governor has been subpoenaed, given the pending corruption case against former Gov. George Ryan. Blagojevich said he was not simply looking the other way when family members were involved.

Blagojevich said the investigation is "the result of me making a hard decision to protect the environment because my father-in-law was involved in a landfill that was operating illegally. Knowing the way he operates and what he's likely to do, I put my head down and did the right thing for the environment."

Mell has denied having a financial interest in the landfill.

Neither he nor Kelly returned phone calls seeking comment Monday.