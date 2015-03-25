Idaho Pastor Defends Church Members Held in Haiti

An Idaho pastor condemned child trafficking as a "wicked and evil practice," defending members of his congregation detained in Haiti after they tried to bus 33 children into the Dominican Republic.

Central Valley Baptist Church Senior Pastor Clint Henry told church members Sunday the Americans were trying to rescue children from an orphanage in the Haitian capital.

Officials say they lacked the proper documents when they were arrested Friday night.

The Meridian church confirmed five of the 10 Americans being held are from its congregation. Members were asked to pray for the detainees' release to be decided at a Monday hearing before a judge.

The group also included members of the Meridian congregations' sister church in Twin Falls, and people from Texas and Kansas.