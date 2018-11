An elderly man who stopped along a highway to relieve himself slipped, fell into the Payette River and died, Valley County sheriff's deputies said.

The man's wife was trying to revive him when emergency crews arrived at the scene about 50 miles north of Boise, Idaho, on State Route 55 about 5:15 p.m. MDT Wednesday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.