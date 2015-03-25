Ice From Airplane Slams Through Roof of Nevada Home

A couple was startled when a block of ice that apparently fell from an airplane tore a hole in the roof of their garage and shook their house in a Las Vegas suburb.

Penny and Bill White say the chunk of ice that slammed through the roof of their home in Henderson, Nev., on Tuesday morning likely weighed about 30 or 40 pounds.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says falling ice from an aircraft descending into McCarran International Airport probably caused the damage. He says he's heard of only four to six similar cases in his jurisdiction in the last three years.

Bill White says the ice had gone through his roof tiles and a layer of plywood before shattering on the main gas line.

The couple says they're happy no one was hurt in the incident.