Hurricane John Forms Off Mexico

Tropical Storm John strengthened into the sixth Pacific hurricane of the season Tuesday just off Mexico's west coast on a track that forecasters said eventually could bring it directly over the Baja peninsula.

John had sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane, but was expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm, with minimum winds of 111 mph within 24 to 36 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

John was already bringing strong winds and rain to a swath of Pacific coastline stretching from Puerto Escondido north to the resort city of Acapulco, but no major flooding or other problems related to the storm have been reported.

The hurricane was located about 150 miles southeast of Acapulco and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

Mexico issued a tropical storm warning for Acapulco and a tropical storm warning along a 330-mile stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast from Acapulco north to the port of Manzanillo.

